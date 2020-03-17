(CBS SF) — Target stores across the Bay Area and the U.S. will have reduced hours to help stores replenish their stocks and deep clean their facilities to help stop the coronavirus spread, the retailer announced.
The Minnesota-based retailer also joined other stores in carving out an exclusive shopping time for seniors at the start of the day.
Target CEO Brian Cornell announced on the retailer’s corporate blog that stores would be closed by 9 p.m. daily to replenish and clean the stores as part of enhanced guidelines already enacted such as additional staffing for order pickups and drive ups.
Target also announced the first hour of shopping on each Wednesday would be reserved for elderly and those with health concerns.
The retailer also is adopting the practice by other retailers of placing limitations on in-demand items, and urging customers to purchase only for their immediate needs.
