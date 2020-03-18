Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An earthquake with magnitude of 5.2 shook an area of Northern California’s Humboldt County Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday off the coast of Humboldt Redwoods State Park near Petrolia, and about 334 miles southwest of Eureka.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Centers indicated there were no current tsunami watches or warnings.
