



ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – Alameda firefighters who have been recently quarantined after possibly being exposed to a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus have been cleared to return to duty, city officials said Wednesday.

Officials said six of the eight firefighters quarantined have been cleared to return to duty as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, two other firefighters have pending clearances and will return to duty within a week.

Meanwhile, an Alameda firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10th remains at their home located outside of Alameda County.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

City officials said the decisions to quarantine, test and release firefighters back to duty were made by county health departments where the firefighters in question live.

“I am incredibly grateful to our first responders who continue to provide the same level of service in these difficult times, with an unyielding commitment to the health and safety of our community,” Alameda City Manager Eric Levitt said in a statement.

Officials said during the quarantine, fire stations were fully staffed and that there were no changes to response times.

As of Tuesday, there are 27 positive cases in Alameda County, according to the county’s public health department.