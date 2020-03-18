



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California State Parks has announced all campgrounds in the system have been temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement on Tuesday follows a decision by State Parks last week to suspend guided tours and large events, along with the closure of visitor centers and museums. Visitors with campground reservations will be contacted via email about refunds, the park system said on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the park system said non-campground outdoor areas of parks, along with trails and beaches, will remain open. Social distancing, maintaining six feet between other visitors and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, is being urged.

The park system said restrooms will also remain open, but visitors are urged to bring in soap or hand sanitizer.

“State Parks recommends that everyone follow precautionary guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, public local health agencies, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when recreating in the outdoors,” State Parks said in a statement.

Other park systems in the Bay Area have also made adjustments in response to the outbreak. The East Bay Regional Park District announced earlier this week the closure of all visitor centers, campgrounds, rental facilities and swim facilities, while parks themselves are open. The closure is expected to continue through at least April 12th.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service has closed parts of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area including Alcatraz, Fort Point, the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and the entire Muir Woods National Monument.