OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A Caltrans employee working at the agency’s office in Oakland has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a closure of the building, officials announced.
According to an email from the agency sent to KPIX 5, the District 4 offices located on 111 Grand Avenue are closed until Thursday as the building undergoes cleaning and disinfecting. The building had been closed since Monday.
Caltrans officials are not disclosing the worker’s health due to privacy concerns.
The transportation agency said maintenance and construction activities will continue “without interruption,” while essential staff are working from remote sites.
Caltrans has been trying to raise awareness on slowing the spread of coronavirus on hundreds of highway signs across the state since late last week. The awareness messages posted include “Less is more, avoid gatherings,” “Disinfect 2 protect” and “Maintain social distance.”
