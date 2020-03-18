BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Three residents at the Atria Senior Living care facility in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, officials said Wednesday evening.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday, according to Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care at Atria. The infected individual was hospitalized since Thursday, March 12.

Over the weekend, two more Atria residents began showing symptoms of the novel respiratory illness and also tested positive. All three remain at a local hospital under quarantine, Gentry said.

Three others from the senior care facility on Wednesday were also in the hospital under quarantine as they awaited the results of their COVID-19 tests.

Atria is working with the San Mateo County Health Department and has notified its employees, residents and family members of the confirmed cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also visited the Burlingame site to confirm that they had proper control measures in place.

“Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff. We remain committed to sharing updates with our community as they become available,” Gentry said in a statement Wednesday.