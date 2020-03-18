



NAPA (CBS SF) — The growing coronavirus outbreak continued to reshape the outdoor music festival industry Wednesday as organizers for Napa Valley’s Bottlerock weekend concert announced they were moving their event from May to October.

Across the country, major music festivals have been either outright cancelled or rescheduled for late summer and the fall. Among those was the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Southern California desert which has been moved from April to October.

But while Coachella has yet to announce how its line-up of bands has been altered by the shuffling, Bottlerock organizers said their star-studded lineup has mostly remained intact for the re-scheduled event.

“It’s with great pleasure I can announce all our headliners including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & Free Nationals, Zedd and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates,” the organizers said in a Twitter post.

Bottlerock will now be held Oct. 2-4 — one week before the opening of Coachella. All tickets to the original event will be honored.

“We made this decision with the safety and best interest of our fans, musicians, employees and community being paramount,” the organizers said in their social media post. “We will be emailing ticket holders within the next few weeks with more details about exchanges and returns.”

Three-day passes for the event range in price from $359 to $4,350.

Music isn’t the only attraction, the festival also features food, wine and beer and a culinary stage where celebrities and well-known chefs collaborate during cooking demonstrations.