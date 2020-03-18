



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Wednesday announced another new death from the coronavirus, bringing the toll in the county to six.

The latest victim was a man in his 60s who had been in the hospital since March 5 and died Tuesday, county officials said.

We are very sorry to announce one death from #COVID19, bringing the total to 6. He was an adult man in his 60s. We are saddened to share this news and we express our condolences to his family and friends. Read more: https://t.co/QoT40e9kLV pic.twitter.com/826h3iVXQT — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 18, 2020

The latest death from the coronavirus was the second death confirmed in the county from Tuesday. Officials said that patient was an adult male in his 50s who had been hospitalized on Saturday, March 9.

County public health officials have confirmed 155 cases of the virus as of Tuesday. Of those, 56 are currently hospitalized, 70 are presumed to have been the result of community transmission and 18 are associated with international travel.

Coronavirus updates and information for the county can be found at the Public Health Department’s website.

For the entire state of California, the number of coronavirus cases rose 126 cases to 598 total with 14 deaths. Of those cases, 142 were community acquired with an additional 253 cases currently under investigation.

Bay Area cases currently make up more than half of California’s count coronavirus patient count.

Alameda 29

Contra Costa 42

Marin 11

Napa 2

San Francisco 51

San Mateo 80

Santa Clara 155

Santa Cruz 13

Solano 8

Sonoma 6