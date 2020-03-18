SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — There are 15 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Marin County as of Tuesday, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services said.
Marin County Public Health officials said Tuesday they have developed a system to detect early virus activity using two main indicators of potential COVID-19 virus transmission locally.
The indicators are the number of confirmed cases and the number of people with respiratory illness. Tracking those indicators will help health care providers know when COVID-19 activity may be increasing in Marin County, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
Currently there is no sign of generally increased incidence of respiratory illness in the county. More information about the county’s tracking measures is available at MarinHHS.org/Coronavirus/Data.
