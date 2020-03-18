



NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials on Wednesday announced Napa County is joining the coronavirus shelter-in-place order issued by eight other Bay Area counties beginning at midnight this Friday.

According to Napa County’s Public Health Officer, the “shelter-at-home order” is effective at 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 7 otherwise modified.

The order requires that Napa County residents stay at home unless engaged in the outlined “essential activities” such as receiving medical treatment, or getting groceries or medical supplies as specified by other shelter-in-place orders. Residents are also allowed to go outside to exercise or take care of pets, as long as social distancing rules are followed.

The full order can be found online.

Anyone who sick is advised self-isolate, including to the extent possible, from the others you live with.

Individuals are also allowed to leave their homes to perform jobs necessary to the operation and maintenance of essential infrastructure, utilities, and telecommunication. Law enforcement, first responders, those who work in the news media and emergency and public safety personnel are exempt from the order while performing official duties.

While both Sonoma and Napa counties have had the lowest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the greater Bay Area — Sonoma County had six patients as of Wednesday morning and Napa County had only two — officials with both counties have opted to join the current shelter-in-place order based on the recommendations of state and federal officials.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County officials announced the shelter-in-place order that went into effect Wednesday morning at 12 a.m.

“One proven way to slow the transmission is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable,” the announcement read. “By reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this Order helps preserve critical and limited healthcare capacity in Napa County.”

For more information on Napa County’s response to COVID-19, including information on testing, please visit the Napa County website.