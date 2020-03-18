CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose State University has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies due to the continued coronavirus outbreak, the university announced Wednesday.

The SJSU grad ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 20-22. The university is discussing future arrangements to be able to celebrate the graduates.

“Commencement is the most important and sacred day of the academic year. It is the moment that officially affirms the completion of a milestone that forever will impact the lives of each graduate and their families,” said school president Mary A. Papazian in a statement. “We have placed a high priority on giving each San Jose State graduate the opportunity to be recognized for their achievements and will do so for the Class of 2020.”

The uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the country, California and especially the Bay Area to take unprecedented measures to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread. Nearly all schools, including SJSU, are conducting remote classes for students finishing the year.

