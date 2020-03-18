OAKLAND (KPIX) — We don’t know when the Major League Baseball season will begin, but when it does, we know who will be throwing out the first pitch on opening day for the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum.

A Twitter user named Justin posted on Monday that he had Coronavirus. It was accompanied by a photo of Justin wearing a mask and an A’s cap.

“I have it. Don’t sleep on this thing people. I’m a very healthy type I diabetic,” he said in the post. “My body is fighting it very well but it’s kicking my ass. Don’t be a moron. Stay home!”

Justin described himself as a 39-year-old that began having symptoms on March 4th. He went to the hospital on March 13th because of breathing problems and is now on quarantine at home with “great vitals.”

A’s president Dave Kaval saw Justin’s tweet, and responded by asking him to throw out the first pitch on opening day.

The act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed. Justin’s tweet has over 43,000 retweets and 160,000 likes.

The start date of the baseball season is up in the air, but the earliest it could return is mid-May.