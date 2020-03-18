Comments
(KPIX) — The Raiders defensive overhaul in NFL free agency continued Wednesday. After reportedly adding six new players on defense, the team said goodbye to safety Karl Joesph who is set to sign with the Cleveland Browns.
Joseph was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 draft and made 174 solo tackles in four seasons. He played in nine games in 2019 and then suffered a season ending foot injury in November.
Joseph reportedly gets a one year deal with the Browns.
