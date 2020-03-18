Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The Senate on Wednesday approved a coronavirus relief bill passed by the House last week that provides free testing and paid leave for certain workers as the White House solidifies plans for an even larger package to address the fallout of the pandemic.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was endorsed by President Trump last week, passed the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 90 to 8.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republicans to pass the bill, known as “phase two,” calling the package “a well-intentioned bipartisan product.”
More on the passage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act at CBSNews.com>>
You must log in to post a comment.