



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit announced Tuesday that it has canceled four weekday trips after announcing Monday that all weekend service will be suspended as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The commuter rail agency said the cancellation effects four trains – two southbound and two northbound – with one train in each direction being cancelled in the mornings and evenings.

The exact weekday trains that are being taken out of service are: the southbound 7:10 a.m. that originates from the Sonoma County Airport station, followed by the northbound 8:46 a.m. journey from Larkspur. In the afternoon, the southbound 4:29 p.m. train from the Sonoma County Airport and the northbound 6:05 p.m. train out of Larkspur will not run until further notice.

SMART said it will continue to make adjustments as necessary until further notice. For more information, visit SonomaMarinTrain.org.

