SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been arrested and a fourth was still being sought in the 2016 murder of San Jose resident Justin Tran, police said Wednesday.

On June 27, 2016, Tran was sitting in his car on the 1700 block of Cape Aston Court in San Jose when someone walked up to the driver’s side window and shot him multiple times, according to police. The suspects fled in a black, four-door Lexus.

The 26-year-old Tran was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Jose police said in a press release that an extensive follow-up investigation led to the identification of four suspects involved in the murder. Three of the four suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges at various detention facilities in California. They were identified as Jorge Fernandez, 45; Ruben Larios Lopez, 27; and Janine Marie Cordova, 30; each from Los Angeles County.

A fourth suspect, Myung Jin Kim, 25, of Los Angeles County was also identified as a suspect. Kim is also wanted on an unrelated 2018 homicide in Orange County and is still at large.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Jennings or Detective Brian McDonald of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.