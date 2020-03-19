



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Service along the Capitol Corridor in the Bay Area will be reduced starting on Saturday in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, agency officials said Wednesday.

The agency will maintain core service between the Sacramento region to the South Bay area but will run on a modified schedule for riders who have essential jobs and need to work during the shelter-in-place order

that runs through April 7 for several Bay Area counties.

The new train schedule consists of five round trips between Sacramento and Oakland, with four of the five trips continuing to San Jose.

All trains will operate on the same schedule seven days a week, according to Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority officials.

Other changes include the closure of facilities at the San Jose, Martinez and Davis stations. Despite this, trains will still stop at the closed stations.

Staffing at the Sacramento station has been reduced and cafe service aboard all trains has been suspended, according to the agency.

Additionally, connecting bus service between Emeryville and San Francisco, Route 99, and between San Jose and Santa Barbara, Route 21, have been suspended. The agency is still evaluating whether other bus services

will be reduced or suspended.

For more information about the new schedule, riders can visit www.capitolcorridor.org.

