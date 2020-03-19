SANTA RITA (CBS SF) — Alameda County authorities announced Thursday that 247 inmates at its jail facility have been approved for sentence modification and early release during the current coronavirus crisis.

On social media, the sheriff’s department said an additional 67 inmates had already been released by the court on their own recognizance orders.

“We continue to release when we can while protecting public safety,” deputies said in tweet.

Inmates at Santa Rita Jail had delivered a grievance to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Monday, alleging that the conditions at the county-run jail were unsafe, especially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an inmate advocacy group.

Santa Rita Advocacy alleges in a news release, “Conditions inside Santa Rita Jail, as in all jails and prisons, have always been a public health crisis, as prisoners have continually emphasized in their communiques.”

The group says, “Institutions such as Santa Rita have never provided access to the proper cleaning and sanitation supplies, nor anywhere near adequate medical care.”

The sheriff’s department did not say if the inmate releases were in response to the complaint.

Also on Monday, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced that four county jail inmates remained isolated after potentially being exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.

She said there were currently no confirmed cases, but that two inmates had met with a person who tested positive for the virus, and two others were mailed letters from the same person, so all four were put in isolation.

She did not share the relationship of the person to the inmates.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office has called for the immediate release of pre-trial jail inmates who are at heightened risk of contracting the virus.

In a statement, Public Defender Mano Raju said his office would begin filing motions to seek the release of all clients in San Francisco county jails at heightened risk, such as people over 60, those with heart or lung disease, diabetes, cancer, HIV, or autoimmune diseases.

“We are taking this action to protect older adults and those with compromised immune systems who are extremely vulnerable right now. People who are incarcerated in jail are already exposed to an unsafe environment,” said Raju. “The cramped and unsanitary conditions in jail put the older or immunocompromised population at a much greater risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus.”

Raju said his office would work with the district attorney, sheriff, and courts to identify safe alternatives to pre-trial detention for those identified individuals

Raju also said he asked the Sheriff Paul Miyamoto review all jail inmates with less than 6 months left to serve to determine who may be eligible for immediate release on electronic monitoring or work release programs.

“These are cases where the court has already decided that it’s safe to release someone into the community, and will be doing so in the very near future,” said Raju. “This will help reduce the population on the inside, allowing for recommended distance between individuals during this public health crisis.”