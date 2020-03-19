



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Stating that the people of California need to do more in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening announced a statewide stay-at-home order to reduced the threat of COVID-19.

Newsom’s office had already hinted at the weighty nature of what the governor would be talking about, noting that a “major announcement” would be made during a 6:30 p.m. address on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our fate and future is inside of us. We’re not victims of circumstance,” Newsom said. “We can make decisions to meet moments. This is a moment we need to make tough decisions.”

The governor acknowledged the difficulty that would face residents with the new statewide order to remain at home, but insisted that such lengths were required to keep the coronavirus spread in check.

“We are looking at a delta, a gap, that requires about 10,000 beds, and 10,000 members of the community to staff those beds,” explained Newsom. “And that’s what we’re currently up against.”

Newsom stressed that widespread behavioral change from Californians is what will truly “bend the curve” of COVID-19 spread.

“There’s a social contract here. People will self-regulate their behavior,” Newsom said during the address announcing the new order.

Newsom noted that the Bay Area had already been under such an order for several days with much of the population abiding by the new restrictions.

“I’m being very straight with you,” Newsom said. “These are numbers I can assure you governors, mayors, administration across the country are working with.”

Newsom also alluded to the difficulty he had telling his own family how drastic the action the state would be taking in the face of the looming coronavirus threat.

“But I think i’’s time to tell you what I tell my family. What I tell my wife, just as I did two nights ago when I told my daughter when I don’t believe that this school year she’ll get back into that classroom,” Newsom said.

Earlier Thursday, Newsom offered a sobering prediction on the surge of coronavirus cases coming to the state, projecting that more than half of the state’s residents will become infected over an eight-week period.

Newsom issued the stark assessment in a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting the immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy hospital ship to the Port of Los Angeles through the beginning of September.

“We project that roughly 56 percent of our population–25.5 million people–will be infected with the virus over an eight week period,” said Newsom in the letter.

Newsom said in the letter that California has had 126 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – including 44 news community acquired transmission – a total increase of 21 percent. With the case rate doubling every four days in parts of the state, Newsom projected some 25.5 million Californians would eventually contract the virus.

A spokesman for the governor later on Thursday clarified, saying the 25.5 million cases represented a worst-case scenario without mitigation efforts such as business closures and shelter-in-place orders.