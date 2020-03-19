



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments impacting you, your family and your daily life.

Shelter In Place

Bay Area Parents Juggling Work, Parenting And Home Schooling During Shelter-In-Place

Parents all around the Bay Area are getting a crash course in home schooling their children. Online learning is slowly starting to be implemented at some schools, but not all are on board yet. Parents worry about the kind of impact distance learning will have on their child's education as they try to juggle work, parenting and now teaching.

Solano County Issues Shelter-At-Home, Joining Other Bay Area Counties

Solano County became the last Bay Area county to issue a shelter-in-place order in a region-wide effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday evening. The order goes into effect at midnight Wednesday and lasts until April 7. Solano County's order is labeled slightly differently from the other counties–it's a "shelter-at-home" rather than a shelter-in-place.

Napa County Orders Residents To Shelter In Place Starting Friday

Health officials on Wednesday announced Napa County is joining the coronavirus shelter-in-place order issued by eight other Bay Area counties beginning at midnight this Friday. According to Napa County's Public Health Officer, the "shelter-at-home order" is effective at 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 7 unless otherwise modified.

Food Banks Continue To Struggle During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order

As people shelter in place in their homes, food banks across the Bay Area are having difficulty getting enough help to meet a skyrocketing demand. A week ago, the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano in Concord was having problems because businesses weren't sending their employees to volunteer. On Wednesday, many of those businesses aren't even operating. They're shut down because they're considered "non-essential."

‘Plenty To Do’; Health Expert Says More Must Be Done To Truly Slow Coronavirus

DANVILLE — After the second full day of the shelter-in-place order in each Bay Area county, some health experts question whether the efforts are enough. "We're getting there, but we're not there yet," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, the Head of Epidemiology at UC Berkeley. He worries whether the shelter-in-place is accomplishing the goal.

Spy Shop, Construction Projects, Golf Club Among Essential Services

SAN FRANCISCO — Around the Bay Area, the unnatural stillness of the streets cannot be denied. Sidewalks and roads are empty. But if you look closely enough, some people and entities are still conducting business as usual. On Broadway near the Embarcadero, constructions workers were putting up an apartment complex. Mayor London Breed's order deemed housing projects to be essential and so the work continues on–the same goes for those doing work on the sidewalk near Fisherman's Wharf.

New Cases Reported

3 Residents At Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test Positive For COVID-19

Three residents at the Atria Senior Living care facility in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, officials said Wednesday evening.The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday, according to Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care at Atria. The infected individual was hospitalized since Thursday, March 12.

Coronavirus Update: Marin County Cases At 15

There are 15 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Marin County as of Tuesday, the county's Department of Health and Human Services said. Marin County Public Health officials said Tuesday they have developed a system to detect early virus activity using two main indicators of potential COVID-19 virus transmission locally.

Death Toll In Santa Clara County Rises To 6; State Cases At Nearly 600

Health officials in Santa Clara County on Wednesday announced another new death from the coronavirus, bringing the toll in the county to six. The latest victim was a man in his 60s who had been in the hospital since March 5 and died Tuesday, county officials said.

Timeline Of Coming Crush Of Coronavirus Patients Still Uncertain

SAN JOSE — For weeks now, Bay Area leaders and health officials have been warning of an oncoming crush of coronavirus patients that will exceed our health system’s capacity to respond. As for when that might happen is still hard to say. “Everything we know, from our epidemiologists and our experts, tells us that in a matter of days we will have serious constraints on the provision of medical services to those who need help,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday morning. He’s talking about the moment this crisis really starts to unfold in local hospitals. It is an a disaster that, for now, can be hard to see coming, even though it has already upended millions of lives.

Here’s A List Of Coronavirus Testing Sites In Bay Area; Most Required Doctor’s Order For Testing

SAN FRANCISCO — Several testing sites for the coronavirus have been set up around the San Francisco Bay Area, but most require some form of pre-screening, existing conditions or doctor’s order before a test will be given. Nearly all the testing sites will require that the patient meets Centers Of Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

Coronavirus School Disruptions

San Jose State Postpones Spring Graduation Ceremonies

SAN JOSE — San Jose State University has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies due to the continued coronavirus outbreak, the university announced Wednesday. The SJSU grad ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 20-22. The university is discussing future arrangements to be able to celebrate the graduates.

Bay Area Class Of 2020 Coming To Grips With Coronavirus School Year Finality

Bay Area students in the class of 2020 are trying to adjust to the possibility that schools will stay shut down for the remainder of the school year. "It's supposed to be my senior year, I'm supposed to make memories with my friends, have fun, and now all that's taken away from me," said Frankie Jimenez, a senior at Valley Christian High School in San Jose which cancelled classes last week, switching to online courses which students are logging onto on their iPads.

Coronavirus Impacts Bay Area Transportation

BART Calls For Emergency Funding Support Amid Coronavirus Ridership Losses

OAKLAND — BART officials on Wednesday called for emergency local, state and federal funding support as the transit agency hemorrhages money and ridership due to fears of spreading the novel coronavirus. BART Board President Lateefah Simon and General Manager Bob Powers have lobbied officials for emergency funding, arguing that the agency is facing a monthly loss of $37 million in fare revenue at current ridership levels and an overall revenue loss of $55 million per month when accounting for a loss in economic activity.

SMART Train Expands Cancellations, 4 Weekday Trains Suspended In Coronavirus Response

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit announced Tuesday that it has canceled four weekday trips after announcing Monday that all weekend service will be suspended as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The commuter rail agency said the cancellation effects four trains – two southbound and two northbound – with one train in each direction being cancelled in the mornings and evenings.

More Coronavirus Headlines

Campgrounds At All California State Parks Closed To Slow Coronavirus Spread

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California State Parks has announced all campgrounds in the system have been temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus crisis. The announcement on Tuesday follows a decision by State Parks last week to suspend guided tours and large events, along with the closure of visitor centers and museums. Visitors with campground reservations will be contacted via email about refunds, the park system said on its Facebook page.

Trump Administration Wants To Use Americans’ Location Data To Track The Coronavirus

SAN JOSE — The Trump administration is in discussions with the tech industry, including Facebook and Google, about how to use Americans’ cellphone location data to track the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google confirmed to CNN that they are exploring ways to use aggregated, anonymized data to help in the coronavirus effort, after the Washington Post first reported the matter on Tuesday. In response to CNN’s questions, Apple said it has not been a part of the location data discussions.

Disinfecting Wipes Being Flushed Down Toilets Causing Major Pipe Problems

SAN RAFAEL — Amid the coronavirus scare, sterilizing cleaning wipes are flying off of store shelves. Unfortunately, many of those wipes are ending up in sewer systems. A lot of people are using an increasing number of those wipes to keep things clean out of coronavirus concerns. Workers at sanitation and sewage districts across the Bay Area want this to stop because the wipes are clogging up the pipes.

Kaiser Permanente Restricts Visitor Policies To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

OAKLAND — Kaiser Permanente is restricting its visitor policies at all Northern California hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday. Starting Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed inside any NorCal Kaiser hospitals click for the circumstances surrounding the visitation policy.

Gov. Newsom Authorizes $150M To Protect Homeless From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO — California governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday authorized $150 million in emergency funding to protect homeless people in the state from the spread of COVID-19. The aid will be provided by the state to local governments, who will then implement emergency protective measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus among California's large homeless population, a particularly vulnerable group because they do not have the means to self-quarantine.

California Launches Website With Info, Public Service Announcements

Public information and notices about COVID-19 coronavirus will be organized in a new website launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Wednesday. The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, will highlight health and financial resources, public service announcements from the state Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke and a toolkit for volunteer and service opportunities.

Blood Banks Urge People To Donate As Coronavirus Precautions Close Blood Drive Locations

Blood banks and donation centers could face a critical blood shortage as a result of precautions taken to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, one blood service nonprofit warned Wednesday. According to Vitalant, blood donation centers in the Bay Area and across the country are staring down a critical supply shortage after closures of schools and local businesses have wiped out blood drive locations.

Read more

South Bay Community Bands Together To Help Those In Need

South Bay officials including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and a group of Silicon Valley business leaders announced a new coronavirus pandemic response program Wednesday that is intended to distribute food, organize volunteers and provide monetary support to vulnerable residents.



HUD Authorizes Eviction, Foreclosure Moratorium For Some Homeowners

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development authorized the Federal Housing Administration Wednesday to implement a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for certain single-family homeowners who may not be earning income during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Alameda County Shuts Down Its Courts Until April 7

OAKLAND — Alameda County Superior Court officials shut down operations Wednesday, closing courthouses to the public through April 7 because of an order issued by health officials for people to shelter in place to try to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Court officials said California Supreme Court Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Tuesday granted their request for an emergency order that gives them broad authority to take various actions needed to implement the court closure.

gives them broad authority to take various actions needed to implement the court closure. Read More

Caltrans Oakland Office Closed, Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

OAKLAND -– A Caltrans employee working at the agency’s office in Oakland has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a closure of the building, officials announced. According to an email from the agency sent to KPIX 5, the District 4 offices located on 111 Grand Avenue are closed until Thursday as the building undergoes cleaning and disinfecting. The building had been closed since Monday.

Bottlerock Music Festival Moved To Oct. 2-4

NAPA — The growing coronavirus outbreak continued to reshape the outdoor music festival industry Wednesday as organizers for Napa Valley's Bottlerock weekend concert announced they were moving their event from May to October. Across the country, major music festivals have been either outright cancelled or rescheduled for late summer and the fall. Among those was the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Southern California desert which has been moved from April to October.

Safeway, Whole Foods Join Move To Launch Senior Shopping Hours

SAN FRANCISCO — Safeway and Whole Foods joined the growing number of Northern California grocery chains announcing special hours allowing seniors to shop so they can buy their needed food and household supplies during the current coronavirus crisis. Albertsons, which owns Safeway, announced twice weekly special hours for seniors along with "other at-risk populations," such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. The special hours are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., unless otherwise locally mandated.

Alameda Firefighters Placed Into Coronavirus Quarantine Cleared To Return

ALAMEDA — Alameda firefighters who have been recently quarantined after possibly being exposed to a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus have been cleared to return to duty, city officials said Wednesday. Officials said six of the eight firefighters quarantined have been cleared to return to duty as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, two other firefighters have pending clearances and will return to duty within a week.