SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Earthquakes fans will have to wait a little longer to cheer on their team at Avaya Stadium this season as Major League Soccer officials extended their current coronavirus shutdown until at least May.

Last week, the league had suspended its season by 30 days but extended it to May 10 over concerns about large crowds posing a potential exposure to the virus. The 2020 MLS season, which started on February 29, was about two weeks old when play stopped.

Here’s is the full statement from MLS:

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.

The league was still hoping to play all its games this season. That plan could push the MLS Cup back until early December.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season at the appropriate time.