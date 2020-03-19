(KPIX) — The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed in a statement that two of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Their identities were not revealed.
The organization recommended that all their players be tested after exposure to the Brooklyn Nets in a game on March 10th. The Nets confirmed on Tuesday that four of their players contracted the virus including former Warrior Kevin Durant.
“Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician,” the emailed statement said.
The Boston Celtics also revealed they had a player who tested positive for COVID-19. Originally left anonymous, Celtics guard Marcus Smart later tweeted a video explaining he was carrying the virus.
Smart said he’s asymptomatic and is “feeling great.” Watch his video below.
I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
