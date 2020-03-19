SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is implementing changes on buses, including not collecting fares, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, the transit agency announced Thursday.
Effective immediately, VTA will have passengers enter buses through the rear doors only to avoid contact with bus operators. Front door boarding is only reserved for passengers who require the ramp to board or who qualify for priority seating.
Since people can’t enter through the front door, they will have no access to the fare collection box that also scans Clipper Cards. As a result, VTA has decided to eliminate requires fares on its buses, light rail and paratransit services.
Starting March 23, VTA’s Rapid 500 line, which travels from San Jose Diridon Station to the Berryessa Transit Center, will be suspended. VTA said customers can take Routes 64A, 64B or the 68 as alternatives.
