OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A massive two-alarm fire drove residents of three separate residential structures from their Oakland Fruitvale District homes early Thursday, officials said.
Fire officials said the blaze was first reported just before 4 a.m. in the area of the intersection of 34th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Crews arriving on the scene encountered massive flames and heavy smoke billowing out of a structure and called in a second alarm.
Eventually, the fire threatened two other buildings, forcing residents in those structure to be evacuated. Nearby telephone wires were also downed by the blaze.
Oakland Battalion Chief Demond Simmons said the cause of the blaze was under investigation. All three buildings suffered damage by the blaze, displacing 12 people.
