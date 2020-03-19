(KPIX) — Millions of Bay Area residents are stuck inside because of shelter-in-place orders, but exercise is still an essential part of everyday life and is allowable.

Because of that, a few Bay Area golf courses are open with extremely altered operating procedures. Peacock Gap in San Rafael and Indian Valley in Novato are inviting their costumers to book tee reservations online or over the phone because the onsite pro shops are closed.

Golfers must walk the course — especially since it’s about exercise — and if you’re in a group, players must maintain the six foot social distancing gap.

Indian Valley says they’ve pulled the cups out of the greens so that golfers don’t have to fish out the balls.

“Your ball will be considered holed when you hit the cup,” an announcement to customers read.

And what about the post-round drink or bite? The 19th is closed. The courses encourage their customers leave as soon as they’ve hit that final putt.

“All the Coronavirus talk is a little over the top for me,” said San Rafael golfer Daniel O’Rourke. “I still need to get out and enjoy life a little bit.”

But golf enjoyment is very limited in the Bay Area. Most courses are closed.