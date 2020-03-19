HAYWARD (CBS SF) — One person was dead, another injured and a suspect in custody after a Hayward family dispute ended in violence, authorities said.

Investigators said that at about 11:30 p.m. officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 30000 Block of Vanderbilt St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an injured man and woman. The man was provided medical attention at the scene, but was pronounced dead. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was in stable condition.

Police said a suspect had been arrested and currently in custody.

The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and victims were family members and the incident was not a random act of violence. This incident is not connected to any recent homicides and there are no safety concerns to our community.

Police were in the early stages of the investigation. The deadly weapon used in the incident was not disclosed and more details will be release as soon as possible.

Anyone with information related to this homicide was asked to call 510-293-7176. This was Hayward’s 5th homicide of 2020.