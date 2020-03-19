



PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The Pittsburg Unified School District has extended its school closings in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic through the end of its spring break, which ends on Friday, April 17, district officials said.

The plan now, per district officials, is to return students to the classroom on Monday, April 20. An initial decision on Friday had PUSD schools closed through the end of March.

“The Governor made some surprising statements last night regarding the potential for school to be closed for the remainder of the school year. This may be what ends up happening, but today we were given guidance that he

was expressing an opinion and no decisions have been made yet,” PUSD Superintendent Janet Schulze said in a statement.

Schulze adds that the education service and special education teams are working on guidelines for extended remote learning.

For more information on the PUSD during the COVID-19 crisis, visit https://www.pittsburg.k12.ca.us/COVID19.

