SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco and the surrounding area has been one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. In the midst of the outbreak and its continued effects on the community, the San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday they would be committing $500,000 to support their workforce and the most vulnerable populations in the community.

A message from 49ers President @AlGuido: pic.twitter.com/cpLkxUxWTc — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 19, 2020

The organization announced that the investment will begin immediately with $49,000 going to feed children and the elderly in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties — two of the hardest hit areas.

The team is partnering with Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose in the effort. The statement from team president Al Guido thanked Chavez and Liccardo for creating the opportunity for the team to help.

“While the 49ers organization is talking to regional leaders to assess how we can best leverage our resources to help our friends and neighbors, we are happy to support this effort by Supervisor Chavez and Mayor Liccardo,” said Al Guido, San Francisco 49ers President. “We appreciate their leadership and creating this opportunity for us to advocate for those most impacted by this situation.”

In addition to the funds directed towards the community, the team is also working to support its part-time employees who are being impacted by the closing of team facilities during this time.

It is more important than ever to support one another during coronavirus crisis. Today we have committed to support our part-time employees & partner with @SCCgov, @siliconvalleycf & @comcast to fund community relief. Stay healthy & safe folks — Jed York (@JedYork) March 19, 2020

Santa Clara County Supervisors Cindy Chavez and Dave Cortese additionally announced that the board will vote to allocate $3 million to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which will be given to organizations offering mental and public health assistance and organizations that support seniors, children and homeless residents.

The city of San Jose and Comcast are also expected to contribute to the funding effort. The board is expected to vote on the funding at its meeting next Tuesday.

“In times like this, the nature of this global pandemic reminds us that the actions of one person can have ripple effects that impact others; our community is stronger together,” Cortese said. “By providing these relief funds, we are removing the monetary burden from what should solely be a public safety decision.”