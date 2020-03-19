



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Water Emergency Transportation Authority announced Thursday that it will significantly reduce San Francisco Bay Ferry service due to the ongoing shelter-in-place order affecting most of the Bay Area.

Ferry service will be suspended to Richmond, Harbor Bay and South San Francisco and only limited service will be offered on the Vallejo and Alameda/Oakland routes that connect to downtown San Francisco. In addition, weekend ferry service and routes to Pier 41 in San Francisco and Mare Island have been suspended.

The suspension is part of a regionwide effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and limit large gatherings.

Other transit services like BART and Muni are either continuing service with diminished ridership or contracting their bus and train service to only support what public health officials have called “essential travel.”

“WETA had seen significant ridership losses before the public health orders and decided Monday to reduce service to minimal levels until the order expires,” the agency said in a statement. “Given that BART and other transit providers are maintaining service levels, WETA leadership felt a service reduction prudent.”

The service changes are expected to last through April 7, and potentially longer if necessary to contain the virus.

Ferry passengers can find temporary service schedules at sanfranciscobayferry.com/news/shelter.

