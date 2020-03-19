SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for tossing a rock through a Mission District home’s window, injuring a woman — a crime that was capture on video that went viral on the social media, authorities announced Thursday.

San Francisco police said Kevin Coleman was booked into jail on felony charges of assault causing great bodily injury and vandalism.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call on March 9 at 10:10 p.m. of an assault in the 1900 block of 15th St. Arriving officers made contact with the victim who was injured and distraught from the incident.

The victim told investigators she was awakened by noises coming from a male outside her window. She asked him to leave but he immediately threatened to throw a rock at her. Within seconds he did hurl the rock, shattering the glass window and striking the victim’s face.

He then fled on foot southbound on Landers St. Images of the suspect captured on the video were shared with patrol officers in effort to identify the suspect.

An officer recognized the suspect, identifying him as Coleman. He was known to frequent the upper Market Street & Castro neighborhood.

On March 10, the investigating officer assigned to the Mission District and his partner were patrolling on the 2200 block of Market St. when they located Coleman walking. The officers immediately detained him and developed probable cause to arrest him for the vandalism and assault.

While an arrest has been made the incident remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.