OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol was investigating a carjacking and crash on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island.

Three eastbound of the bridge were blocked as of about 11:30 a.m., the CHP said.

Unconfirmed initial reports indicated an unmarked Oakland police car was pursuing a homicide suspect as the suspect was driving into San Francisco.

The chase reportedly went as far south as Cesar Chavez before heading back eastbound onto the Bay Bridge, where the suspect was said to have ditched the car and carjacked another. The information has not been confirmed by the CHP.

No other information was immediately available. There was no estimated time of opening of the three eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge.

Update: Crash on the #LowerDeck of the #BayBridge before the island still has the three left lanes blocked and traffic is VERY solid on eastbound 80 in #SanFrancisco almost all the way back to Hwy-101. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 20, 2020

Three EB lanes blocked off, CHP cleaning up mess… 1 hour trying to get through Bay Bridge @KPIXDesk @NickDobis pic.twitter.com/VQy0fsKMam — Robert Tooke (@bobbyeatseggs) March 20, 2020

