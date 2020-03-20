BERKELEY (KPIX) — While the statewide stay-at-home order is in place, even our diets may have changed as we make fewer trips to the supermarket. That means we might not be feeding our bodies with the nutritious foods needed to stay healthy.

Many people hoarded grocery items this week, particularly non-perishable items. Fresh food is harder to get but there are still ways to eat healthy if you take time to prepare your menu.

Chef Amy Murray of Revival Bar and Kitchen in Berkeley is trying to ramp up her to-go business as dining now that restaurants has been completely shut down. Murray is trying to offer fresh organic, healthy foods to go.

“We’re featuring bone broth, turmeric tonic and vegan things,” Murray said. “I think it’s a good approach to the unknown factor like this virus.”

Too much take-out can certainly hurt your budget, especially as so many face layoffs. Chef Murray said there are simple ways to eat healthy at home if you prepare in advance.

Murray recommends making soups and stews which you can easily store then reheat. Try pickling vegetables and getting creative — think slow-roasted carrots to make a hummus.

“It’s really really good pure vitamin C,” Murray said.

Using ingredients like garlic, turmeric and ginger will also help. Also, Murray suggests using a little heat.

“I’m a big fan of cayenne and Aleppo peppers. A little heat for the belly is really good,” she said.

Many of the farmers’ markets across the Bay Area are going to try to stay open as long as they can. At this point, they are exempt from the order because they supply food.