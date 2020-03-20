



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Officials with Google announced on Friday that concerns over the coronavirus have led the company to cancel plans to hold the annual Google I/O developers conference “in any capacity.”

The Google Developers Twitter account posted about the cancellation at 12 p.m.

A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year. (1/3) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020

The physical conference scheduled to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View from May 12-14 had already been canceled in early March, but proposed plans for a virtual streaming event that was to take the in-person conference’s place has now been scrapped.

“Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected,” a portion of the post read.

The tweet also assured that the company would continue sharing Android updates via various developer and community blogs.

Google had also announced earlier this month that it would turn its Cloud Next conference scheduled for early April at the Moscone Center in San Francisco into a multi-day digital streaming event, but those plans were also canceled.

The coronavirus has led to a number of large tech events scheduled for San Francisco, the Peninsula and the South Bay to be canceled including the Facebook F8 conference set to take place in June in San Jose.