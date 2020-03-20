



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Friday confirmed two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the toll for the county to eight.

County health officials said the seventh death was an adult male in his 80s who had been hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3. He died on Tuesday, March 17. The eighth death was an adult male in his 70s, but health officials did not provide information on when he had been hospitalized or the date he passed away.

Public health officials expressed their condolences to the families and friends of the two deceased patients.

Santa Clara County has been particularly hard hit by the virus, accounting for eight of the 22 deaths reported in California so far and all but two of the COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area. Those cases were in San Mateo County and Contra Costa County.

The county also reported seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Santa Clara County to 196. Officials say they continue to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change.

