CARSON CITY, Nev. (CBS Sacramento) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Indian Hills, near Carson City, Nevada at 6:33 p.m. Friday.
Residents in West Sacramento, Elk Grove, Stockton and Sacramento reported feeling the quake Friday evening.
Did anyone else feel that earthquake? USGS reports a moderate 5.0 earthquake located 3.1 miles east of Indian Hills, Nevada. We felt it at the office for a second. Here is a link to the USGS site. https://t.co/Z3M9OV9H0r #CAwx
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 21, 2020
