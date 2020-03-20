FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police on Wednesday night arrested a 33-year-old Fairfield man for homicide in the death of a 29-year-old Fairfield man who was run over with a vehicle.

Police were initially notified shortly after 10 p.m. about an altercation between two men, one possibly with a knife, in a parking lot in the 1700 block of North Texas Street. Responding officers found evidence of a disturbance but failed to find anyone there.

Minutes later, an officer located the people involved behind some businesses off Oak and Fillmore streets. The victim, with a knife in his possession, had been run over and died.

Addias Alonzo Brown was arrested for murder and will be booked into the county jail when paperwork is completed.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been located and that video footage was recovered that helped in determining the sequence of events.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.