(CBS SF) — The federal income tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday, following a similar move by California to push the deadline back three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mnuchin said in a tweet the decision to move Tax Day was done at President Donald Trump’s direction and that, “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”
The Treasury Secretary went on to encourage those who expect refunds to still file as soon as possible to receive their refunds.
On Wednesday, the California Franchise Tax Board pushed back deadlines from April 15 to July 15 for the following:
• 2019 tax returns
• 2019 tax return payments
• 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments
• 2020 non-wage withholding payments.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide,” State Controller Betty Yee, who serves as FTB chair, said in a statement.
While the state deadlines are pushed to this summer, the tax board said it is still processing returns and issuing refunds during the outbreak emergency.
