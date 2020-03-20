OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A member of the Oakland Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department’s first reported case.
Oakland police said the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has not been to work since March 15.
The department did not specify whether the employee was an officer or another type of staff member.
A spokesman said the department has taken immediate action and precautions to protect the health and safety of all of OPD employees, including following Alameda County’s Public Health Order and protocols as well as the Center for Disease Control’s protocols for COVID-19, in addition to the Governor’s Declaration issued on March 16, 2020.
Field officers have also received advanced training from the Oakland Fire Department regarding COVID-19 along with personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves. T
The spokesman said the City of Oakland has secured COVID-19 testing for first responders, starting on Friday.
