REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A registered sex offender in San Mateo County was arrested this week after police said he approached a student on the campus of Sequoia High School in Redwood City.

According to a statement from Redwood City Police, the student, identified only as a female, said she was approached by a man on campus who was asking strangely last Friday. Police said the man asked the teen what grade she was in and if she had a boyfriend.

A School Resource Officer identified the suspect as 26-year-old Fidelino Ruiz, a registered sex offender who is not allowed to be on school grounds by law. Police said Ruiz also had committed a sexual battery in January.

Ruiz was taken into custody on Wednesday at his home in unincorporated San Mateo County and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. He faces multiple charges including felony attempted rape, sexual battery, annoying/molesting a juvenile and being a sexual offender entering school grounds.

It was not immediately known when Ruiz would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact School Resource Officer Roman Gomez at 650-780-3921 or the department’s tip line at 650-780-7107.