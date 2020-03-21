MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Monterey County Health Department officials on Saturday reported the first COVID-19 coronavirus-related death of a county resident.

The adult victim, who had been hospitalized, had an “underlying health condition” that made this person more susceptible to serious complications, the Monterey County Health Department said in a statement.

No additional information about this individual is being released to protect the family’s privacy, the health department said.

“The Monterey County Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Dr. Edward Moreno, Monterey County Health Officer and Director of Public Health. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

There have now been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Monterey County residents as of Saturday, at least two of which appear to have been acquired locally, health department officials said.

