SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Rabbits, turtles, cats, dogs, hamsters are all a part of our lives, and many are wondering can these pets catch the coronavirus.

Nancy McKenney, CEO of Marin Humane Society says the only concern would be on the animals’ fur.

Even so, it is very unlikely the virus can travel from your dog or cat, even if you get the virus.

At this point, there haven’t been any cases where animals have transmitted the virus to other pets or humans.

She says now is a good time to just spend time with your furry friends.

“The animals really are a good stress reducer for people. They give us what we call unconditional love so it’s a good thing that you’re at home and enjoy that time,” says McKenney. “Make the best of this time with your animals and really enjoy that time together because, again, it will help you and it will help them.”

Experts recommend pet owners should have a plan in place for someone to take care of their pets in case they get sick, and always call ahead before going into a clinic.