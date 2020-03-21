SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Donations of critical emergency supplies are coming in from the public and private sector in the Bay Area.

Mayor London Breed announced a critical donation of much-needed medical protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Flexport, a San Francisco-based company, donated 60,000 masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 gowns and 50 thermometers.

These supplies will be delivered directly to workers through the Department of Public Health.

“As we plan for the surge of medical cases in our hospitals, we need more equipment to protect our workers and keep them healthy and safe,” said Mayor Breed in a statement. “Here in San Francisco, we aren’t waiting around and hoping this equipment appears. We are doing the work to find it anywhere we can.”

PG&E also plans to donate nearly 1 million protective masks to hospitals and first responders.

These masks come from the supply PG&E keeps on hand for crews responding to fires and construction zones.

Some 480,000 N 95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks will go to the governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Tesla and Apple have also pledged to donate emergency supplies to help during the coronavirus outbreak.