SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara University, which moved all classes online on March 12, announced Saturday that a law student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials said the student was last on campus March 6 at Charney Hall and was currently self-isolating at their off-campus home under the guidance of medical and public health officials.
The school also announced it was closing residence halls, graduate and law residences and neighborhood units for the spring quarter/semester on March 28.
“Those needing critical items from their rooms should retrieve them before 5 p.m. on Monday March 23, due to statewide stay-at-home order,” the school said in the announcement. “Buildings will be inaccessible thereafter.”
The university is located in the hardest hit of all 10 San Francisco Bay Area counties. Officials imposed a local shelter-in-place order on county residents earlier this week.
County health officials announced two new deaths from the virus on Friday. There have been eight deaths from the virus since the outbreak began nearly two months ago. Of the 530 confirmed cases in the San Francisco Bay Area, 196 were located in Santa Clara County.
You must log in to post a comment.