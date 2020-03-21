SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews responded Saturday afternoon to a one-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Excelsior District that was started by discarded barbecue coals, fire officials said.
No one was injured or displaced in the blaze, reported about 2 p.m. at a two-story home in the 500 block of Athens Street, according to a Twitter post by the San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire contained by 2:30 p.m. and deemed accidental, officials said.
Thank you @SheriffSF and @SFPD for keeping our scene safe today at the 1st ALARM fire —515 Athens no injuries no displaced accidental cause (BBQ CHARCOALS) pic.twitter.com/LpRkgKluCF
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 21, 2020
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.