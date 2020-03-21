CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews responded Saturday afternoon to a one-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Excelsior District that was started by discarded barbecue coals, fire officials said.

No one was injured or displaced in the blaze, reported about 2 p.m. at a two-story home in the 500 block of Athens Street, according to a Twitter post by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire contained by 2:30 p.m. and deemed accidental, officials said.

