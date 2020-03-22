CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Two priests at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton saw parishioners at a first-of-its-kind, drive-through confession Saturday afternoon.

The pastor of the Catholic Community of Pleasanton, Rev. Mark Wiesner along with Rev. Luke Ssemakula received drive-up penitents in the church parking lot.

At times during the 90-minute session the line of cars looked like something outside a fast-food window.

“We will continue to do this every Saturday throughout the coronavirus crisis until that has passed as a way to help people connect with God and prepare for the great feast of Easter,” Fr. Wiesner told KPIX.

Rev. Mark Wiesner receives a confession in the parking lot of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. (CBS)

While many houses of worship are taking services online during the COVID-19 pandemic — St. Augustine included — the drive-through confessional provides inherent social distancing while still permitting face-to-face celebration of the sacrament of penance.

To preserve confidentiality, the church requests only one passenger per car.

