MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A crossing guard in Milpitas has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city announced Sunday.
The city said it was informed of the test result this past week and that the crossing guard, who is not being identified, last worked on March 6 in the area of Yellowstone Avenue and Sequoia Drive and has since been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
The source of the infection is unknown at this point, the city said.
The city emphasized its commitment to the safety and health of the public and its employees.
“The COVID-19 situation is fluid, and our planning and decision-making will be based on the most current information from the County Public Health Department, Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and national, state, and local authorities,” the city said in a news release.
Local COVID-19 updates are online at: www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/novel-coronavirus-information-alerts-updates/
