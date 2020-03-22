



WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump on Sunday approved California’s major disaster declaration, making federal emergency aid resources available to help the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from funding, Trump’s approval redeployed the massive Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, to Los Angeles to assist the state’s medical infrastructure.

Governor Gavin Newsom earlier in the week predicted that the state would need over 19,000 additional hospital beds to treat the amount of COVID-19 patients the state might see.

Newsom said Sunday he was “grateful for the quick response and partnership” from the president.

President Trump has approved our request to deploy the #USNSMercy to Los Angeles. Grateful for the quick response and partnership, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/hN7wJfQz1n — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 23, 2020

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced that emergency aid has been made available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in places affected by coronavirus, according to CBS Sacramento.

The declaration will provide additional assistance, including but not limited to: mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and disaster supplemental nutrition assistance.

Trump also approved similar declarations for Washington and New York, the other two states hit the hardest so far by the coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom last week issued a stay-at-home order for all Californians to slow the spread of the virus through isolation and social distancing. On Friday, he deployed the California National Guard in Sacramento to held with distributing food.

ALSO READ: Newsom: 25.5 Million Californians Will Be Infected With Coronavirus; Seeks $1B To Prepare For Surge

On Thursday, the governor offered a sobering prediction on the surge of coronavirus cases coming to the state, projecting that more than half of the state’s residents will become infected over an eight-week period.

Newsom issued the stark assessment in his original letter to President Trump asking for federal assistance, the same letter in which he requested the immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy to the Port of Los Angeles through the beginning of September.