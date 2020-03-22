POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Overflowing crowds looking for relief from the shelter-in-place order forced National Park officials to announce they were severely limiting access to the Point Reyes National Seashore beginning Sunday for at least the next two weeks.

Officials said they were forced to take the action because visitors inundated the area on Saturday.

“After unprecedented visitation and to slow the spread of COVID-19, tomorrow March 22, gates will be closed at the following areas of Point Reyes NS: Limantour Access Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach, Drake Estero.”

“In addition to listed gate closures, access will be limited at the following areas in Pt. Reyes NS – At Palomarin Trailhead beyond Commonweal entrance, Pierce Point Road, Lighthouse and Chimney Rock parking.”

The park said in addition its campgrounds and visitors centers being closed through April 7.

On Saturday, Marin County’s coastal communities saw an unusually large influx of visitors from around the Bay Area.

The sheriff’s office said the visitors created traffic congestion, which interferes with first responders’ ability to handle emergencies. In addition, state and county park parking lots and bathrooms are closed due to the shelter in place order, adding to further congestion and creating problems with sanitation.

“Congregating in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk of

COVID-19 spread,” said Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin’s deputy public health officer, in a news release. “Marin is usually a place for recreation, but now is not the time.”