SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on younger Californians to obey the current shelter-in-place order and practice social distancing.

The governor made the plea during a Saturday night news conference where he comments on a range of issues facing the state during the current coronavirus outbreak. Among those issues was getting medical staffers the equipment they need, particularly masks, taking care of the homeless during the outbreak and video reports showing young people hanging out in groups at beaches and elsewhere.

“Just assume that you are probably contagious and act accordingly,” Newsom said in addressing young Californians. “Social distancing yourself from others. Just use common sense. Be a good neighbor. Be a good citizen.”

Less than 48 hours after Newsom issued an unprecedented stay-at-home order for the entire state to help curb the coronavirus spread, shopping centers and streets were empty. Churches were closed. Playgrounds deserted.

However, stores and farmer markets were bustling, and many people took advantage of the beautiful spring weather and rushed to the outdoors. Marin health officials implored residents from outside the country to refrain from crowding going their beaches and hiking trails after thousands clogged roadways on Saturday.

In Alameda, playgrounds had signs saying the play equipment and basketball courts were off limits.

Confirmed cases in California jumped to 1,444 on Sunday with the age group of 18-64 accounting for 1,066 of them.

“Those young people are still out there on the beaches thinking it’s time to party. It’s time to grow up, time to wake up,” he said at an evening news conference. “Time to recognize that it’s not just about the old folks, it’s about your impact on their lives. Don’t be selfish.”

The governor’s effort to curb the pandemic in the nation’s most populous state was by far the most sweeping and was followed Friday by similar announcements in New York and Illinois.

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged people to stay home and only go out for essential needs. Those who have been tested and come back negative shouldn’t have a false sense of security.

“You can be negative today and positive tomorrow,” she said. “Stay home as much as possible. You are safer at home.”

Newsom has said infection rates of the COVID-19 virus are doubling every four days in some areas and projected that 56% of the state’s population — about 22 million people — could contract the virus in the next two months if aggressive prevention isn’t taken. On Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department announced two deaths from coronavirus and 59 new cases.

Residents have been told to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently. They can go out to get food, fill prescriptions, seek medical care, care for vulnerable relatives or neighbors and get exercise, such as walking.

Newsom said he expected social pressure — not policing — to help enforce his stay-at-home order. He said he doesn’t want to shut down parks or beaches, and that National Guard troops will only be deployed to help law enforcement “make sure all our logistics are operational.”

