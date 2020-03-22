



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy assigned to a county jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s department said Sunday. The deputy was assigned to San Francisco County Jail #4 and tested positive at a health facility outside of San Francisco.

“While we are saddened that one of our colleagues has tested positive, we are also well prepared to take the next steps to prevent further exposure to our staff and the incarcerated,” said SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

“We’re working to reassure the loved ones of those in our custody and care that they are safe while giving our staff the tools and support they need to feel protected.”

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that 26 inmates with less than 60 days left to serve were being released from county jails. The court issued the order to reduce the county jail population and minimize prisoner and staff exposure to the coronavirus, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said.

The sheriff’s office said it is operating under a COVID-19 response and action plan for its jails to prevent the spread of the novel virus. Some actions include monitoring, rapidly identifying and separating any person who is showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Officials are also separating people in the jails who are more medically susceptible to the virus and placing them in alternatives to incarceration.